JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 30,892 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $83,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,676,000 after buying an additional 263,660 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,126 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,930,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,963,000 after purchasing an additional 62,908 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,995 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE BAM opened at $46.96 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 81.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 132.58%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

