JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.56% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $80,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $108.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

