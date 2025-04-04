JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.57% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $72,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Down 10.0 %

SFBS opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.89. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.21.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

