JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.53% of Macerich worth $75,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -86.08%.

About Macerich

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.