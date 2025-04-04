JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 476,089 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.76% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $78,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,930,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NULV opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $43.39.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

