JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 520,980 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 520,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $89,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 722.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trimble

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $153,702.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Down 9.4 %

Trimble stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

