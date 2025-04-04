JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 719,584 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $71,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after buying an additional 51,863 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

