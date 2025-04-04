JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 971,623 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,856,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $74,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,694,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,673,000 after purchasing an additional 160,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after buying an additional 4,744,069 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $41,780,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 504,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,953,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after acquiring an additional 107,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on PRM

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.