JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $70,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $8,858,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 1,140.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $149.53 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.90 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.