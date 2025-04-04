JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.54% of Qualys worth $79,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $604,721,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys Trading Down 4.5 %

QLYS stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $174.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $226,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,530,036.88. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,595 shares of company stock worth $3,691,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

