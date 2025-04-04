JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.58% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $82,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,313,000 after purchasing an additional 165,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 2,110 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.07, for a total value of $217,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,361.63. The trade was a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,578,477.76. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,054 shares of company stock worth $4,995,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.03 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.