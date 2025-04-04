JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,805,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WNS were worth $85,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in WNS by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

WNS stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.15). WNS had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

