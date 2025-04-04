JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 929,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 588,098 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $84,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.98. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.