JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.59% of Freshworks worth $77,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in Freshworks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,838. This represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $52,291.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,268,263.10. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock worth $955,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Trading Down 10.2 %

Freshworks stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

