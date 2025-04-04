JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $85,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474,578 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 914,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,708,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,502,000 after buying an additional 514,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $18.78 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

