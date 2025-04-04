JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.57 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 849,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $72,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.60%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

