JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $82.40 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,582,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,626 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $82,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IEV stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

