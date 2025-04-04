JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.10 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 401.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Unilever worth $83,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,806,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,454,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,253,000 after buying an additional 1,214,563 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $11,895,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,008,000 after buying an additional 207,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Unilever Stock Up 4.6 %

Unilever stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

