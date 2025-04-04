JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.50 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $83,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $67,324,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,706,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,849,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in National Grid by 351.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 207,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 161,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 120,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

