JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $83.61 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,799,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $83,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,505,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after buying an additional 532,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,167,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,101,000 after acquiring an additional 526,028 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 188.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 797,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 521,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 680,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 302,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 756,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $98,265.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,110,729.72. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,753 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

