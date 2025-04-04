JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $85.32 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 462,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $85,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $140.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,198.54. This trade represents a 2.83 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

