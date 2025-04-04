JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 144.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169,721 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.96% of Biohaven worth $73,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biohaven by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Biohaven by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $20.52 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). Sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on BHVN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.47 per share, with a total value of $996,369.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.