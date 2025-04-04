JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 509,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $83,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Summitry LLC increased its position in Balchem by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Balchem by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 50,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,961,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $160.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.16. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

