JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.17% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $87,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

