JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 698,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 67,280 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $78,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in UFP Industries by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.79.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

