JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.64% of Life Time Group worth $74,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Life Time Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 100,022 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 23.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 25,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,650. The trade was a 11.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $150,650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at $90,204,670.37. This trade represents a 62.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,082,147 shares of company stock worth $152,891,556. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Life Time Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.62.

View Our Latest Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.