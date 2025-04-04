JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.54% of Moelis & Company worth $85,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $86,062,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $10,158,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 9,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $718,688.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,390. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.