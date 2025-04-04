JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 1,018,000 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 296.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $84,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 635,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after buying an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

