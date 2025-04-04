JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 509,016 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $89,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $4,631,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 20.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after acquiring an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,485 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 305,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.