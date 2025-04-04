JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.56% of Avery Dennison worth $83,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $4,263,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $6,701,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at $55,160,742.35. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price objective on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $176.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.62. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $173.02 and a 12 month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

