JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.80% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $78,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

