JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $74,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Element Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Element Solutions by 432.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

