JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 149,757 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,364,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149,757 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.62% of W. P. Carey worth $74,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

