JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 362,069 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 362,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.40% of Rollins worth $88,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Trading Up 2.2 %

ROL opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,866.20. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

