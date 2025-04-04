JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 443,773 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 443,773 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.35% of First Hawaiian worth $78,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $32,086,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 154,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

