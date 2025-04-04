JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,622 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $79,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,383,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.33.

