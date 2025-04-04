JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 94,645 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 94,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $92,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,674,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,063,000 after purchasing an additional 823,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,175,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 312.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 574,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 434,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion Stock Down 3.7 %

ALLE opened at $127.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

