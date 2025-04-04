JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,056,521 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $78,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day moving average of $57.51. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.80 and a 12 month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

