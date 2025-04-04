Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,005 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,020 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,383 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,249,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,693 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,059.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,510,040 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,740 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC opened at $12.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.