KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,050,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 208,501 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Down 6.8 %

Rapid7 stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $50.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rapid7

Insider Activity

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $3,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,249.22. The trade was a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.