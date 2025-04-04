KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,931,000 after buying an additional 3,228,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,087 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,300,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,378,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,767,000 after acquiring an additional 328,606 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $5,784,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $93,975.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,086.45. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $53,539.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,598.80. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,390. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 5.6 %

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.02. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

