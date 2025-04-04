KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $39,070,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 44.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 85,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 321,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $106.69 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $102.49 and a one year high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.68.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

