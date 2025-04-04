KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $599.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.04%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

