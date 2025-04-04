KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 11,000 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in LivaNova by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Stock Down 5.1 %

LIVN stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

