KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 20,300 Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OII. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

