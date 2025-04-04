KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 20,740 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PPBI stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

