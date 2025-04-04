KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 41,400 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Neogen by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $164,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,531.74. The trade was a 31.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $254,076.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,878.92. The trade was a 9.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NEOG opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.27. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.58.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEOG. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

