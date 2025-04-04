KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.5 %

ADUS stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.