KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after purchasing an additional 89,863 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 358,097 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

