KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.96 million, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.01.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,466. The trade was a 16.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

